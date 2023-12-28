ZIPAIR To Launch Inaugural Flight Between Tokyo Narita And Vancouver International Airport On March 13, 2024

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp)
Tokyo, Japan--(Newsfile Corp. - December 27, 2023) - ZIPAIR Tokyo announced that the carrier will expand its transpacific network with service between Tokyo Narita and Vancouver International Airport, starting March 13, 2024. The service to Vancouver will become the carrier`s fourth route across the Pacific, following Los Angeles, San José Mineta, and San Francisco International Airport. Reservations and tickets are now on sale on .
ZIPAIR operates the highly efficient Boeing 787-8 aircraft on its international routes and will initially offer three flights per week between Tokyo Narita and Vancouver. The carrier's unique business model provides a convenient low-cost option, allowing more people to connect between Canada and Asia with ease.
The city of Vancouver features scenic views and a moderate, oceanic climate throughout the year making it a popular tourist destination. Locations such as Stanley Park, Granville Island, Vancouver Aquarium, and Grouse Mountain are considered one of the top attractions in the area. Vancouver is also known as one of the most ethnically and linguistically diverse cities around the world.
Credit: Destination Vancouver/Albert Normandin
Credit: Destination Vancouver/Kindred & Scout
Left: Grouse Mountain Resort / Middle: Spanish Banks / Right: False Creek
"This new route will strengthen our international network across the Pacific, while meeting the growing travel demand between Vancouver and Tokyo Japan," said ZIPAIR President Shingo Nishida. "Ever since our establishment in 2018, our mission is to define a new standard in the airline industry by offering a unique low-cost business model on long-haul international routes. We sincerely look forward to welcoming customers in Canada to take advantage of our service, as this route will provide a valuable link for commercial and cultural exchange between the two countries."
Flight Schedule
March 13 - March 30, 2024
| Flight #
| Schedule
| Operates
| ZG22
| Departs Narita 16:00
Arrives Vancouver 08:30
| Monday / Wednesday / Saturday
| ZG21
| Departs Vancouver 10:30
Arrives Narita 13:00 (next day)
March 31 - June 30, 2024
| Flight #
| Schedule
| Operates
| ZG22
| Departs Narita 15:40
Arrives Vancouver 08:25
| Monday / Wednesday / Saturday
| ZG21
| Departs Vancouver 10:25
Arrives Narita 12:25 (next day)
July 1 - September 30, 2024
| Flight #
| Schedule
| Operates
| ZG22
| Departs Narita 15:40
Arrives Vancouver 08:45
| Monday / Wednesday / Saturday
| ZG21
| Departs Vancouver 10:45
Arrives Narita 12:25 (next day)
October 1 - October 26, 2024
| Flight #
| Schedule
| Operates
| ZG22
| Departs Narita 15:40
Arrives Vancouver 08:25
| Monday / Wednesday / Saturday
| ZG21
| Departs Vancouver 10:25
Arrives Narita 12:25 (next day)
Flight schedules are subject to relevant government approvals. Flights will operate between Tokyo Narita Terminal 1 - North Wing and Vancouver International Airport
Sample Airfares
| Fare Type
| Airfare (Per Seat / One-Way Fare)
| Age
| Tokyo - Vancouver
| Vancouver - Tokyo
| ZIP Full-Flat Value
| From JPY 105,335 ~
| From CAD 1,102.16 ~
| 7 years and above
| Standard Value
| From JPY 32,960 ~
| From CAD 352.16 ~
| 7 years and above
| U6 Standard Value
| JPY 12,790 (Flat Rate)
| CAD 156.16 (Flat Rate)
| 6 years and under
Airfares shown above are per seat / one-way fares and are inclusive of taxes and applicable fees. (Prices are valid as of December 27, 2023) Each fare includes a maximum of 7kg of carry-on baggage allowance. Additional fees apply for optional services, including checked baggage, inflight meals, etc. Carrier does not impose a fuel surcharge.
Ancillary Service Package
|
| Pricing Details
| Baggage Allowance
| 30kg per piece
| JPY7,000 / CAD73
| Carry-on Baggage
(7kg Included)
| Fee-based option to add 8kg (Total 15kg)
| JPY5,000 / CAD52
| Package
| Value
| Checked Baggage 30kg, Seat Selection, Inflight Meal
| JPY11,000 / CAD114
| Premium
| Checked Baggage 30kg, Seat Selection, Inflight Meal, Carry-on +8kg, Amenity Set
| JPY18,000 / CAD187
Fare Rules (「ZIP Full-Flat Value」「Standard Value」「U6 Standard Value」)
| Reservations
| Available on ZIPAIR Website or at the Contact Center
| Purchase Deadline
| 90 minutes prior to the scheduled flight
| Date Change
| Not Permitted
| Refund
| Not Permitted
- An administrative ticketing fee will apply per person (per sector) for purchases made through the Contact Center.
- Tickets for children (Age 2-6) must be purchased 24 hours prior to the scheduled flight. For children (Age 0-1) tickets must be purchased 48 hours prior to the scheduled flight.
- For additional details, visit
About ZIPAIR Tokyo
Established in 2018 as a wholly owned subsidiary of Japan Airlines, ZIPAIR features a fully customizable travel experience based on an LCC business model. Offering complimentary Wi-Fi for all classes of travel, the carrier operates the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner configured in a 290-seat layout. One of the few international airlines to provide a contactless inflight experience, ZIPAIR`s self-ordering payment system is accessible to order meals and goods through a personal smartphone or tablet. Based out of Tokyo Narita, ZIPAIR currently operates to eight international destinations, including Bangkok, Singapore, Manila, Seoul, Honolulu, Los Angeles, San José Mineta, and San Francisco.
Media Contact:
Mark Morimoto
...
