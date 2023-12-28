Artgogo Joins Hands With The Children Of China Once Again To Sing Together, Wishing For A Better Tomorrow With The Song Tomorrow Will Be Better

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Shanghai, China--(Newsfile Corp. - December 27, 2023) - Harnessing the power of music to unite and conveying the beauty through voices, as the year comes to an end, a new version of the song Tomorrow Will Be Better is set to be officially released on December 31, 2023. This song is created by a prominent cultural figure from Taiwan, Mr. Cao Qitai, and his art communication organization, Artgogo. It brings together compatriots from both sides of the Taiwan Strait and global Chinese entertainment celebrities in a collaborative effort. In the form of music, the song expresses the beautiful hopes surging in the hearts of Chinese people for the new year. It will allow the wish for promoting peace and strengthening cultural exchanges between the two sides of the Straits to be heard throughout the world.







The newly performed song is an important part of the public-goods music project "APAC Youth Moment in Sound" and has been staged twice this year. The project was initiated by Mr. Cao Qitai, a cultural figure and media veteran, with Li Quan serving as the music convener and producer. It is aimed at joining the strengths of Chinese cultural and entertainment celebrities to promote unity and convey love and energy by means of music.







On the basis of the previous version performed by many stars, the 2023 version of Tomorrow Will Be Better has invited more participants, including representatives of ethnic minority groups, Chinese performing artists from Singapore and Malaysia, as well as some citizens. Through new arrangement and meticulous recording, the new version is designed to be grander, warmer and more hopeful, further highlighting the thriving ethnic diversity.







Having been sung for nearly 40 years, Tomorrow Will Be Better is a classic performed on various important occasions over the years. The inspiration and positive energy it conveys coincide with the aspiration of the project "APAC Youth Moment in Sound". The official release of the song at the end of 2023 is meant to deliver the sincere hope for both a better tomorrow and a better new year.







Music has always been a common language regardless of region or ethnicity, and melodious songs are important bonds that help deepen cultural exchanges and convey compatriotic love. As it is a common wish of all Chinese people at home and abroad to promote the peaceful development of cross-Straits relations, this song of a gift will unite Chinese people's hearts, pass on and spread beautiful wishes and fervent expectations continuously to all parts of the world in the most simple but sincere way.

