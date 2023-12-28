USDCHF Wave Analysis 27 December 2023

(MENAFN- FxPro)
– USDCHF broke key support level 0.8570
– Likely to fall to support level 0.8400
USDCHF under the bearish pressure after the pair broke the key support level 0.8570 (former multi month low from July).
The breakout of the support level 0.8570 accelerated both of the active impulse waves 3 and (3).
Given the clear daily downtrend and the strongly bullish Swiss franc sentiment seen today, USDCHF currency pair can be expected to fall further to the next support level 0.8400 (target for the completion of the active impulse wave 3).
MENAFN28122023000156011031ID1107664361
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.