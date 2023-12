– EURCHF broke key support level 0.9410

– Likely to fall to support level 0.9300

EURCHF recently broke the pivotal support level 0.9410 (former multi month low from July).

The breakout of the support level 0.9410 accelerated both of the active impulse waves 3 and (5).

Given the predominant weekly downtrend and the widespread Swiss franc gains seen today, EURCHF currency pair can be expected to fall further to the next support level 0.9300 (target for the completion of the active impulse wave 3).