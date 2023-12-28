AUD/USD Forecast: Looks Strong Yet Again

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



The AUD/USD embarked on a nuanced journey during Tuesday's trading session, initially retracing slightly before making a spirited comeback. Amid this price action, the 0.68 level emerges as a pivotal zone, commanding close scrutiny from market participants.

Historically, this level has witnessed formidable resistance, and its significance is amplified by the presence of "market memory." Consequently, this area is poised to be a focal point, shaping the market's trajectory.

Forex Brokers We Recommend in Your Region See full brokers list 1 Read full review Get Started

Hovering above, the 0.69 level represents a longstanding resistance barrier, reaffirming its relevance as the upper boundary of the broader consolidation range. To breach this level would necessitate a considerable display of momentum and conviction. Once this milestone is achieved, the market's sights may turn to the psychologically significant 0.70 level, a major round number that could serve as a notable focal point for traders.

Conversely, beneath the current price action, the 0.67 level assumes significance as a reliable support zone. This level has previously served as a robust resistance barrier, further reinforcing its importance. Additionally, technical indicators are pointing toward a "golden cross," with the 50-Day Exponential Moving Average poised to cross above the 200-Day EMA. This development is closely monitored by longer-term traders, who interpret it as a bullish signal, potentially fueling further upside Dollar Weakness

In the broader context, market participants are eager to capitalize on opportunities for upside gains, particularly as the US dollar continues to experience weakening against various currencies. This decline in the US dollar's strength correlates directly with the trajectory of this currency pair. It is worth noting that this phenomenon aligns with the decline in interest rates in the United States, a factor that has influenced the pair's movements. Consequently, keeping a close eye on the 10-year US Treasury note remains pivotal, given its pronounced impact on the market, as falling rates work against the US Dollar in general.

In the end, the Australian dollar's recent price action reflects a dynamic market that remains influenced by key support and resistance levels . Market participants, whether short-term or longer-term traders, must navigate this intricate landscape, keeping an eye on critical price levels, technical indicators, and the evolving US interest rate dynamics. As the US dollar's allure wanes, the Australian dollar seeks to capitalize on the prevailing sentiment, with traders keen to explore potential bullish opportunities in the currency pair.





Ready to trade our Forex daily analysis and predictions ? Here's a list of regulated forex brokers to choose from.