EUR/USD Forex Signal:Slow Bullish Rise

My previous EUR/USD signal on 21st December was not triggered's EUR/USD Signals

Risk 0.75%.



Go short following a bearish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe immediately upon the next touch of $1.1056, $1.1078, or $1.1089.

Place the stop loss 1 pip above the local swing high.

Move the stop loss to break even once the trade is 20 pips in profit. Remove 50% of the position as profit when the price reaches 50 pips in profit and leave the remainder of the position to ride.



Go long following a bullish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe immediately upon the next touch of $1.1001 or $1.0955.

Place the stop loss 1 pip below the local swing low.

Move the stop loss to break even once the trade is 20 pips in profit. Remove 50% of the position as profit when the price reaches 20 pips in profit and leave the remainder of the position to ride.

Trades may only be entered before 5pm London time today.Short Trade IdeasLong Trade Ideas

The best method to identify a classic“price action reversal” is for an hourly candle to close, such as a pin bar , a doji, an outside or even just an engulfing candle with a higher close. You can exploit these levels or zones by watching theprice actionthat occurs at the given levels/USD Analysis

In my previous analysis of the EUR/USD currency pair on Thursday last week, I wrote that the price was constrained within a narrowing triangle pennant and it would have to make a breakout soon. This could be the catalyst for a major bullish breakout into long-term highs above $1.1000.

I was looking to go long here if we got a New York close above the resistance level at $1.1008.

This was a good call as we did get this breakout and the price has been rising slowly ever since. As the Asian session ends today, the price is making a new 4-month high just below $1.1050.

The environment is bullish for fundamental reasons also: the US Dollar is reaching multi-month lows and remains weak due to an increasingly firm market expectation that the Fed will begin cutting interest rates in March 2024. This helps fuel a wider risk-on rally, which is getting a tailwind due to it being the year-end season when bullish stock markets typically rally, which is also pushing the Dollar down.

The Euro is not especially strong, but there is a divergence between the European Central Bank's policy which is more hawkish, and the Fed which is turning more dovish. This supports a continuing rise in the price of this currency pair.

I am bullish here and already in a trade from the breakout above $1.1000. This pair likes to make retracements, but I think a long trade from a suitable entry point such as a bounce at a key support level would be a good opportunity.

Bulls might want to look at the price chart below and note that the price may also be held for a while by the upper trend line of the bullish flag formation.

There is nothing of hight importance due today regarding either the EUR or the USD.

