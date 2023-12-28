EUR/USD Forecast: Sees Upside Pressure

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



The EUR/USD displayed a notable rally during the early hours of Tuesday, reflecting the prevailing upward momentum in the market.

The focal point of attention appears to be the 1.10 level, an area of heightened activity. This level's significance is underscored by the rapid ascent that brought us here, coupled with a tumultuous trading session on Friday, emphasizing the market's inherent noise.

Forex Brokers We Recommend in Your Region See full brokers list 1 Read full review Get Started

At this juncture, the market's trajectory is contingent on the evolving interest rate dynamics favoring the euro. Notably, the United States has witnessed a substantial decline in the 10-year yield, which adds another reason for the currency to move.

In the broader context, it appears that this market is gradually positioning itself for a potential breakout. Should the Friday candlestick be broken to the upside, we could anticipate the euro's advance toward the 1.1250 level. This level has previously acted as a formidable barrier, where significant selling pressure has materialized. (It makes a great target as a result.) It seems inevitable that traders will be drawn to test this pivotal juncture soon in this Pair?

Taking a closer look at the market conditions, it becomes evident that a degree of overextension has crept in. Consequently, it is reasonable to expect some consolidation or sideways movement in this vicinity before any sustained upward momentum can continue. All factors considered, shorting the pair appears unattractive now, at least until a definitive breakdown below the 1.0850 level. Should such a breakdown occur, it might pave the way for a descent toward the 1.0750 level beneath.

The trajectory of the US dollar deserves keen scrutiny, as it exerts a substantial influence on the euro's performance. If the US dollar experiences a broad-based decline against other currencies, the euro stands to gain by default. In this scenario, capital flows away from the US dollar, seeking refuge in the "anti-US dollar" that the euro symbolizes. Conversely, any resurgence in the strength of the US dollar against other currencies will invariably impact this currency pair.

In the end, the euro's recent performance reflects a dynamic market in search of direction. Traders and investors should closely monitor key levels and the evolving interest rate landscape as they navigate this intricate foreign exchange landscape, where nuances can have a profound impact on market sentiment and direction.





Ready to trade our Forex daily forecast ? We've shortlisted the best forex broker list for you to check out.