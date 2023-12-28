There Must Be An End To Vicious Cycle Of Violence In Gaza: Russian FM

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 28 (IANS) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has stressed the need to break the vicious cycle of violence that generations of Palestinians have suffered from and called for an end to the injustice against them, media reports said.

“It is both unacceptable to justify -- let alone encourage -- attacks and to respond to them via methods of collective punishment in gross violation of international humanitarian law,” Sergey Lavrov said.

He said that it is necessary to cut the vicious cycle of violence, to remove the injustice that several generations of Palestinians have been suffering from.

“This is the only way to achieve stabilisation in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict area and in the entire Middle Eastern region in general,” Lavrov said.

Israel launched a ground offensive inside Gaza on October 27 after Hamas attacked Israel in a surprise attack on October 7 in which 1200 Israelis were killed and over 200 were taken hostage.

Since the outbreak of hostilities between Hamas and Israel, at least 21,110 Palestinians have been killed mostly being children and women while 53,688 Palestinians have been injured.

