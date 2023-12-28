Azerbaijani Central Bank Forecasts Rate Of Economic Growth In 2024

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has announced the rate of
expected real economic growth in the country in 2024, Azernews reports.
According to the forecasts of the CBA, in 2024 the rate of real
economic growth in the country will be about 3 - 3.5 percent.
Besides, in the non-oil and gas sector, economic growth is
projected to be around 5-5.5 percent.
“Next year, large-scale restoration and construction work in the
territories liberated from occupation will give a positive impetus
to economic growth,” the CBA added.
