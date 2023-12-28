Azerbaijani Central Bank Forecasts Rate Of Economic Growth In 2024

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has announced the rate of expected real economic growth in the country in 2024, Azernews reports.

According to the forecasts of the CBA, in 2024 the rate of real economic growth in the country will be about 3 - 3.5 percent.

Besides, in the non-oil and gas sector, economic growth is projected to be around 5-5.5 percent.

“Next year, large-scale restoration and construction work in the territories liberated from occupation will give a positive impetus to economic growth,” the CBA added.