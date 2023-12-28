State Tax Service Presents Enhanced Digital Service

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



The State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy together with the company BEST Solutions presented the electronic SIM-based (eSIM) new generation enhanced mobile digital Asan Imza service, Azernews reports.

The State Tax Service said that eSIM is an electronic form of Asan Imza obtained through a SIM card.

eSIM Asan Imza supported by modern smartphones is initially intended for subscribers of one of the mobile operators, and at a later stage, it will be possible to use it for subscribers of other mobile operators as well. There are several advantages of the new generation eSIM Easy Signature solution. This solution, first of all, provides secure encryption and decryption of electronic documents, security through modern crypto-algorithms. At the same time, the application of a virtual eSIM card eliminates the risk of theft or loss of a physical SIM card.

eSIM, based on new generation technology installed in smartphones, replaces the physical SIM card. The advantages of the eSIM solution include not only high security but also environmental efficiency, compatibility with the concept of rejecting plastic cards, and improved functionality. The eSIM user has the opportunity to keep several numbers active on his phone.

As a reminder, from January 1, 2024, to ensure the safety and protection of taxpayers' data, access to the Internet Tax Office will be limited by user code, password, and password.