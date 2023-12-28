State Tax Service Presents Enhanced Digital Service

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nigar Hasanova Read more
The State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy together
with the company BEST Solutions presented the electronic SIM-based
(eSIM) new generation enhanced mobile digital Asan Imza service, Azernews reports.
The State Tax Service said that eSIM is an electronic form of
Asan Imza obtained through a SIM card.
eSIM Asan Imza supported by modern smartphones is initially
intended for subscribers of one of the mobile operators, and at a
later stage, it will be possible to use it for subscribers of other
mobile operators as well. There are several advantages of the new
generation eSIM Easy Signature solution. This solution, first of
all, provides secure encryption and decryption of electronic
documents, security through modern crypto-algorithms. At the same
time, the application of a virtual eSIM card eliminates the risk of
theft or loss of a physical SIM card.
eSIM, based on new generation technology installed in
smartphones, replaces the physical SIM card. The advantages of the
eSIM solution include not only high security but also environmental
efficiency, compatibility with the concept of rejecting plastic
cards, and improved functionality. The eSIM user has the
opportunity to keep several numbers active on his phone.
As a reminder, from January 1, 2024, to ensure the safety and
protection of taxpayers' data, access to the Internet Tax Office will be limited by user code,
password, and password.
