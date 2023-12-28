Russia Has Six Ships In Black Sea, No Missile Carriers

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of 8:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 27, Russia has six ships in the Black Sea. There are no missile carriers.

The Ukrainian Navy reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

There are no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov.

There are three Russian ships in the Mediterranean, including two Kalibr cruise missile carriers, with a total volley of up to 16 missiles.

As reported, in the afternoon on December 27, the Russian Federation deployed five warships to the Black Sea.