Russian Army Injures Two Residents Of Donetsk Region Over Last Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Yesterday, on December 27, the Russian army injured two residents of the Donetsk region.

Ihor Moroz, the acting head of the Regional Military Administration, reported this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.

"On December 27, the Russians injured two residents of the Donetsk region: in Avdiivka and Pereizne," he said.

Inregion, all efforts focused on construction of fortifications - RMA

According to Moroz, the total number of Russian casualties in the Donetsk region since the beginning of the full-scale war is not including Mariupol and Volnovakha.

As reported, the authorities in the Donetsk region have put all their efforts to help the military build fortifications.