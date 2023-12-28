Russian Army Injures Two Residents Of Donetsk Region Over Last Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Yesterday, on December 27, the Russian army injured two residents of the Donetsk region.
Ihor Moroz, the acting head of the Regional Military Administration, reported this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.
"On December 27, the Russians injured two residents of the Donetsk region: in Avdiivka and Pereizne," he said.
According to Moroz, the total number of Russian casualties in the Donetsk region since the beginning of the full-scale war is not including Mariupol and Volnovakha.
As reported, the authorities in the Donetsk region have put all their efforts to help the military build fortifications.
