Work Schedule Of Banks, Currency Exchange Offices In Azerbaijan During Holidays Revealed


12/28/2023 3:12:16 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. Some branches and offices of banks and Azerpocht LLC (postal service), as well as currency exchange points, will operate on non-working days from December 31, 2023 to January 6, 2024, Trend reports, referring to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

CBA notes that to ensure constant access to currency exchange services for citizens and tourists visiting Azerbaijan during the holidays, a total of 101 currency exchange points of 14 banks (including 7 outlets of 3 banks in 24-hour mode), 74 branches of Azerpocht LLC, 5 currency exchange offices licensed for currency exchange (including 1 in 24-hour mode) will be operational.

