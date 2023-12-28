Work Schedule Of Banks, Currency Exchange Offices In Azerbaijan During Holidays Revealed

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. Some branches
and offices of banks and Azerpocht LLC (postal service), as well as
currency exchange points, will operate on non-working days from
December 31, 2023 to January 6, 2024, Trend reports, referring to the Central Bank of
Azerbaijan (CBA).
CBA notes that to ensure constant access to currency exchange
services for citizens and tourists visiting Azerbaijan during the
holidays, a total of 101 currency exchange points of 14 banks
(including 7 outlets of 3 banks in 24-hour mode), 74 branches of
Azerpocht LLC, 5 currency exchange offices licensed for currency
exchange (including 1 in 24-hour mode) will be operational.
