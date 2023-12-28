Accident Affects Gas Pipeline In Uzbekistan's Surkhandarya

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. An accident has
occurred on the main gas pipeline Muzrabad-Dushanbe in Uzbekistan's
Surkhandarya region, Trend reports.
Currently, the "Hududgaz Surkhandarya" gas supply branch is
taking measures to eliminate the emergency and restore natural gas
supply.
In this regard, natural gas supply has been temporarily
suspended to consumers in the following cities and districts of the
region:
Termez city;
Bandikhon district;
Kyzirik district;
Muzrabot district;
Termez district;
Jarkurgan district;
Kumkurgan district.
According to the district administration, natural gas supply
will be restored after the repair works are completed, according to
preliminary information, no earlier than in the evening of this
day.
