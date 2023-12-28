               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Accident Affects Gas Pipeline In Uzbekistan's Surkhandarya


12/28/2023 3:12:16 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. An accident has occurred on the main gas pipeline Muzrabad-Dushanbe in Uzbekistan's Surkhandarya region, Trend reports.

Currently, the "Hududgaz Surkhandarya" gas supply branch is taking measures to eliminate the emergency and restore natural gas supply.

In this regard, natural gas supply has been temporarily suspended to consumers in the following cities and districts of the region:

Termez city;

Bandikhon district;

Kyzirik district;

Muzrabot district;

Termez district;

Jarkurgan district;

Kumkurgan district.

According to the district administration, natural gas supply will be restored after the repair works are completed, according to preliminary information, no earlier than in the evening of this day.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

MENAFN28122023000187011040ID1107664302

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search