Carriers Trained In Handling Hazardous Items - Azerbaijan Road Carriers Association

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. A total of 260 carriers in Azerbaijan have been trained on the transportation of dangerous cargo and received relevant international certificates in 2023, said Secretary General of the Azerbaijan International Road Carriers Association (ABADA) Kenan Gurbanov during a press conference, Trend reports.

According to him, the association provides more than 80 international certificates of different purposes and has seven training centers.

Will be updated