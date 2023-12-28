Carriers Trained In Handling Hazardous Items - Azerbaijan Road Carriers Association

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. A total of 260
carriers in Azerbaijan have been trained on the transportation of
dangerous cargo and received relevant international certificates in
2023, said Secretary General of the Azerbaijan International Road
Carriers Association (ABADA) Kenan Gurbanov during a press
conference, Trend reports.
According to him, the association provides more than 80
international certificates of different purposes and has seven
training centers.
