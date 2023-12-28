Israel poised to boost army expenditure by more than USD8 billion next year

(MENAFN) Israel is poised to boost its military expenditure by more than USD8 billion in the coming year, according to a report by Bloomberg on Monday. A Finance Ministry document presented to the parliament outlines Israel's 2024 budget at 562 billion shekels (USD155 billion), a significant increase from the previously approved spending plan of 513 billion shekels. The rise in defense expenses is expected to be at least 30 billion shekels, underlining the financial toll of the ongoing conflict in Gaza. The war is estimated to cost Israel at least USD269 million daily and is projected to have a more substantial impact on the economy compared to past conflicts, as indicated by ratings agency Moody's recent estimates.



The additional military spending will cover various aspects, including the mobilization of hundreds of thousands of reservists engaged in the conflict with Hamas and Hezbollah. Additionally, around 10 billion shekels will be allocated for the evacuation of approximately 120,000 individuals from Israel's northern and southern border areas. Increased budgets for police and other security services, along with the reconstruction of settlements destroyed during the October 7 attack by Hamas, contribute to the heightened expenditure.



Bloomberg notes that Israel's military operations involve the extensive use of costly missiles for airstrikes in Gaza and interception of rockets and drones fired into Israeli territory. The financial strain is further exacerbated by an anticipated 35 billion shekel decline in government revenues, attributed to reduced corporate and real estate taxes, as well as a downturn in private consumption.



The Finance Ministry's document underscores that without adjustments to taxation, Israel's fiscal deficit could reach nearly 6 percent of the gross domestic product, significantly exceeding the government's 2.25 percent ceiling. The report provides insight into the economic challenges Israel faces as it navigates the financial repercussions of sustained military engagements.





