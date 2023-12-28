Deputy premier claims Russian energy profits achieve pre-Ukraine war level

(MENAFN) Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak has revealed that Russia's oil and gas exports have contributed approximately $100 billion (nine trillion rubles) to the state budget in the current year, nearly reaching revenue levels recorded in 2021 before the onset of the Ukraine conflict. In an interview with Rossiya 24 TV, Novak emphasized that over half of Russia's total export revenues were derived from the energy sector, underscoring the pivotal role of oil and gas sales in ensuring a stable income for the country's budget.



Novak highlighted that the energy sector's contribution accounted for around 27 percent of the gross domestic product (GDP), with oil and gas proceeds comprising nearly 57 percent of the total export revenue for the country. The deputy prime minister noted the resilience of Russia's energy sector in sustaining economic stability.



Furthermore, Novak detailed the geographical shifts in Russia's energy exports, noting that approximately half of the country's energy exports in the current year were directed to China.



Over the past two years, India's share in Russia's energy exports had risen to 40 percent. In contrast, Europe's share in Russia's crude exports witnessed a substantial decline, plummeting 90 percent from 40-45 percent in 2021 to approximately 4-5 percent in the current year.



The redirection of Russian energy supplies to Asia became imperative as exports to the European Union dwindled due to Ukraine-related sanctions and incidents of sabotage targeting the Nord Stream natural gas pipelines. Western sanctions, including a price cap on Russian seaborne oil introduced by the G7 and European Union countries, aimed to curtail Moscow's energy profits. The cap, set at $60 per barrel, limited Western companies' ability to provide insurance and other services to Russian crude shipments, influencing the dynamics of the global energy market.



As Russia navigates the evolving landscape of energy geopolitics, Deputy Prime Minister Novak's insights shed light on the sector's adaptability and its crucial role in contributing to the country's economic foundation.



