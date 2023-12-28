Turkey’s economic confidence experiences 1.1 percent increase in December

(MENAFN) In accordance with data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) on Thursday, Turkey’s economic confidence index experienced a 1.1 percent increase to stand at 96.4 in December when compared to the previous month, November.



It is worth mentioning that within this period, the retail trade sector demonstrated a substantial surge of 4.5 percent in confidence, followed by a considerable 2.6 percent increase in consumer confidence as well as a 1.2 percent rise in services sector confidence.



However, the real sector along with construction sectors experienced slight declines in confidence indexes, with drops of 0.5 percent in addition to 3.3 percent, respectively.



The economic confidence index serves as a composite measure encompassing evaluations, expectations, together with tendencies of both consumers and producers concerning the general economic situation.



It is worth emphasizing that an index value above 100 suggests an optimistic outlook, while a value below 100 indicates a pessimistic sentiment.

