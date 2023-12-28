FPT Industrial Lights Up Powergen International 2024 With Its Generation Of Power

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) FPT Industrial will be back at POWERGEN International, the largest networking and business hub for electricity generators and solutions providers engaged in power generation, confirming its dual preeminent role of diamond premiere sponsor and major exhibitor for the 4th year in a row.



From January 23 to 25, 2024, the Iveco Group brand dedicated to the design, production, and sale of low-environmental impact powertrains will light up the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans (Louisiana, USA) with its full range of Tier 3 and Tier 4 Final / Stage V, 3.4 ï¿1⁄2 to ï¿1⁄2 16-liter engines for power generation, ready to put their high performance, superior flexibility, top reliability and lowest cost of ownership at the service of all markets and customers.





FPT Industrial will harness this important occasion to show also its strategy in this sector, based on three main pillars.

First, customers can reduce their product complexity and costs, by choosing a single, reliable, proven, and full-line provider, namely FPT Industrial.

Second, FPT Industrial engines feature cutting edge technologies to answer all the different market needs.

Finally, all FPT Industrial products can provide outstanding and reliable performances even in extreme weather conditions, just like the incredible cold spell that hit North America in the first month of 2023.



The Customer Service corner will be present in the booth to deliver information on useful remote, real-time support services.











