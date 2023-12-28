Russia`s oil goods to EU decrease by 90 percent

(MENAFN) Russia's Deputy Prime Minister, Alexander Novak, revealed on Wednesday that Russian oil sales to the European Union (EU) have plummeted to just 10 percent of their previous levels due to the impact of Western sanctions. The share of crude oil deliveries to the European Union in Moscow's overall exports, which stood at 40-45 percent before the Ukraine conflict, has now dwindled to 4-5 percent, marking a significant shift in Russia's energy trade dynamics.



The decline in Russian oil exports to the European Union can be attributed to sanctions imposed by the European Union, G7, and their allies in December 2022. These sanctions included an embargo on seaborne Russian oil and a $60-per-barrel price cap on other types of crude, aimed at curbing Moscow's energy revenues. Similar restrictions were later introduced in February for exports of petroleum products, with specific price ceilings for different categories.



Responding to these sanctions, Russia, once the European Union's primary oil supplier, has undertaken efforts to diversify its energy supplies. Approximately 60 -percent of Russia's oil and gas exports to the European Union have been redirected to Asian countries, according to data from the Finance Ministry. Despite these measures, Western officials have raised concerns about Russian oil entering the European Union market through intermediaries, albeit at significantly higher prices.



China has emerged as a key player in Russia's energy diversification strategy, accounting for approximately half of Russia's energy exports this year. Novak highlighted that deliveries to China ranged between 45 percent and 50 percent in 2023. Notably, Russia supplied more oil and petroleum products to China in the first ten months of 2023 than it did throughout the entire year of 2022.



As geopolitical dynamics continue to shape energy trade patterns, Russia's recalibration of its oil exports reflects the evolving landscape of international relations and the global energy market. The European Union's reduced dependence on Russian oil raises questions about the long-term implications for both parties and underscores the complexities of energy geopolitics in an era of heightened sanctions and diversification efforts.



