Major Events In Saudi Arabia '23

Jan 9: Crown Prince, Prime Minister and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Saudi Public Investment Fund Mohammad bin Salman announced the 5th major project Al-Diriyah owned by the Saudi Public Investment Fund.

Jan 10: The Saudi Council of Ministers approved the Arab Federation of Internal Auditors.

Jan 12: CEO of the Saudi Fund for Development and Pakistani Undersecretary of the Ministry of Affairs signed an agreement to finance Pakistan with USD one billion to support its economy.

Jan 22: The Saudi Zakat Authority launched the "Global Logistics Platform" initiative.

Jan 29: Saudi Etihad football team won Saudi Super Cup 2022-23.

Jan 30: The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs launched a service of issuing entry visa for all purposes.

Jan 30: Aramco signed more than 100 agreements and MoU estimated at USD 7.2 billion to help develop a diversified and sustainable industrial system.

Jan 30: Kuwaiti Ambassador Jassem Al-Bedaiwi was appointed GCC Secretary-General.

Jan 31: Saudi Statistics Authority confirms Saudi's real GDP was achieved during 2022, a growth of 8.7 percent compared to 2021.

Feb 1: Saudi Arabia and Oman signed MoU to finance the infrastructure project for the Special Economic Zone in Oman, estimated at about USD 320 million.

Feb 1: Saudi Arabia and Oman signed 13 investment MoU between private and government sectors valued at USD 266 million.

Feb 1: The Saudi Public Investment Fund signedan agreement with AeroFarms to build a company based in Riyadh aimed at establishing indoor vertical farms in Saudi, Middle East and North African region.

Feb 2: Saudi King relieved the governor of the Saudi Central Bank from his position and appointed Ayman Al-Sayyari as governor of the bank.

Feb 2: Saudi Energy Minister and French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs signed MoU to set a plan for cooperation in the energy sector. Feb 12: Saudi Arabia sends first Saudi female and male astronauts to the international space station.

Feb 15: Saudi Ports Authority and Maersk shipping company sets a logistics area for the company in the Middle East at Jeddah Islamic Port, valued at USD 346 million with 2,500 job opportunities.

Feb 16: Crown Prince, Prime Minister launched the new Square Development Company in line with Saudi Vision 2030 targets.

Feb 21: Saudi Arabia signed a deposit agreement with the Central Bank of Yemen valued USD one billion.

Feb 22: Saudi Arabia celebrated the founding day anniversary.

March 1: Saudi King issued a royal decree that the 11th of March of every year as World Science Day.

March 1: Saudi ACWA Power signed three agreements with the Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan and the Kazakh Sovereign Wealth Fund to establish a wind power plant and store renewable energy within one GWh batteries.

March 1: Aramco completed the acquisition of Valvoline Global Operations, a subsidiary of the American company Valvoline, for USD 2.65 billion.

March 5: Saudi King issued a number of royal orders, including the appointment of Eng. Ibrahim Al-Sultan as Minister of State and a member of the Council of Ministers, and the appointment of Salman Al-Dosari as Minister of Media.

March 7: The Saudi Cabinet approved MoU for cooperation in the field of tourism between the Saudi Ministry of Tourism and Kuwait's Ministry of Information.

March 10: Saudi Arabia, Iran and China agreed to resume diplomatic relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran and to reopen their embassies within two months.

March 12: Aramco announced its financial results for 2022, recording an income of USD 161 billion, its highest annual profit listed on the Saudi Stock Exchange.

March 13: Riyadh Air, the new Saudi national air carrier launched by the Saudi Public Investment Fund, announced its first order for the aircraft fleet by purchasing 72 Boeing aircrafts.

March 20: Aramco signedan agreement with DHL to establish a new global center for logistics services in Saudi Arabia to enhance operations.

March 22: The 155th session of the GCC Ministerial Council kicked off in Riyadh.

March 23: Saudi Aramco signeda non-binding MoU with Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. to determine a strategic cooperation plan aimed at localizing the industrial system.

April 2: Saudi Ministry of Energy a voluntary reduces its crude oil production of 500,000 barrels per day, starting May until the end of 2023.

April 13: Crown Prince, Prime Minister and Chairman of the Council of Economic Affairs and Development launched four special economic zones in strategic around the country.

April 15: Saudi Airlines suspends all flights to and from Sudan until further notice.

April 16: King Abdullah University of Science and Technology launched a satellite, in cooperation with Vandenberg Space Base in the US.

April 16: Saudi Crown Prince Prime Minister, Chairman of the Council of Economic and Development Affairs and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Public Investment Fund announced the completion of transferring four percent of the total shares of Aramco from state ownership to the Saudi Public Investment Fund.

April 20: Saudi Supreme Court declares that tomorrow is the first day of Eid Al-Fitr for this year 1444 AH.

April 22: Saudi Arabia announced the arrival of Saudis and a number of nationals, including diplomats and international officials, after evacuating them from Sudan.

May 1: Aramco and the Saudi Public Investment Fund signedan agreement with Baosteel Iron and Steel Co, Ltd. of China to establish the largest complex for the manufacture of steel in Saudi.

May 2: 14 Saudi citizens and 206 people from four countries arrive to Jeddah from Sudan.

May 2: The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that the Saudi Cultural Attache building in Sudan was stormed.

May 8: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) launched a campaign through Sahem platform to help the Sudanese people.

May 9: Saudi Arabia resumes the work of its diplomatic mission in Syria.

May 12: Saudi Arabia and US announced that representatives of SAF and RSF signeda declaration of commitment to protect civilians in Sudan.

May 17: Saudi Arabia and Pakistan signed the "Road to Mecca" initiative agreement as part of the Saudi Vision 2030.

May 19: The 32nd Arab Summit kicked off in Jeddah amidst hopes to set new working plan for joint Arab action.

May 19: Declaration issued at the conclusion of the 32nd Arab Summit in Jeddah, reaffirms support to Yemen's security and stability and fulfills the aspirations of the Yemeni people.

May 19: Declaration issued at the conclusion of the 32nd Arab Summit in Jeddah, confirms follow-up to developments in the situation in Sudan.

May 23: Saudi National Development Fund agreeds to financing the largest green hydrogen production plant in the world, in NEOM, worth USD 2.74 billion.

May 24: Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs restores its diplomatic relations with Canada.

June 2: The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah announced that tomorrow is the last day for issuing licenses to perform Umrah before the Hajj season.

June 4: The Saudi Ministry of Interior announced the implementation of the death sentence against three people.

June 5: Saudi Arabia launched the investment and privatization project for sports clubs, after completing the executive procedures for the first phase.

June 7: Gulf-American meeting begins in Riyadh.

June 9: Saudi Arabia and US announced that the two parties in Sudan have reached an agreement.

June 11: Saudi Investment Minister launched modern Silk Road project between the Arab world and China.

June 11: Saudi and Syrian Chambers of Commerce agreed to reopen economic cooperation.

June 15: Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs launched electronic tourist visa.

June 15: Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah opens an air route from Sanaa Airport to King's Airport Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah.

June 15: The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques prepares 20 different exhibitions during Hajj season for the first time.

June 16: Saudi Crown Prince meets with French President on an official visit to Paris to head the Saudi delegation participating in the Summit for a New Global Financial Pact.

June 17: Saudi Arabia and the US announce the agreement of representatives of SAF and RSF on a cease-fire throughout Sudan for 72 hour.

June 19: Saudi Supreme Court announced June 19, 2023 the first day of Dhu Al-Hijja.

June 20: The Saudi Cabinet approved their accession to the UN Convention on Contracts for the International Sale of Goods (CISG).

June 21: Saudi NEOM and the German Volocopter announced the successful completion of a series of trials of vertical electric vehicles (air taxis), after obtaining a special flight permit.

June 27: The Saudi General Authority for Statistics announced that the total number of pilgrims for this year has reached 1,845,045.

June 27: Saudi Arabia announced its support for the accession of the African Union as a permanent member of (G20).

July 2: Saudi Arabia rejected extremist burning a copy of the Holy Qur'an in Stockholm.

July 2: OIC discussed incident of burning a copy of the Holy Qur'an in Sweden.

July 3: Saudi Arabia extend the voluntary reduction in oil production until the end of Aug.

July 5: OIC called on the media to combat Islamophobia and insulting religious symbols.

July 8: Saudi Arabia and France issue a joint statement on energy cooperation.

July 11: Ministry of Hajj and Umrah announced the issuing of Umrah permits through Nusuk or Tawakkalna applications.

July 12: The General Secretariat of GCC and the Arab Planning Institute signed a MoU to enhance cooperation in various fields.

July 16: GCC and Japan signed a joint statement to resume negotiations on free trade agreement.

July 16: Saudi Arabia and Japan signed 26 MoUs and investment agreements.

July 17: Saudi Arabia and Turkey signed nine MoU at the Saudi-Turkish Investment Forum in Jeddah.

July 17: Saudi Arabia and Turkey signed a number of bilateral cooperation agreements.

July 19: Jeddah hosts the first summit between GCC and Asian countries' Central Banks.

July 19: Leaders of the GCC and the five Central Asian countries participants in the summit.

July 20: Saudi Arabia condemned the repeated incident of desecration of a copy of the Holy Qur'an in Stockholm.

July 25: The Saudi Fund for Development signed an agreement with the Arabian Gulf University to finance a project to supply medical devices for the academic hospital of King Abdullah Medical City in Bahrain, worth USD 46 million.

July 26: The Saudi Ministry of Defense announced the downing of an F-15SA fighter plane during a training mission and the martyrdom of its crew.

Aug 1: Saudi Arabia announced providing economic support to Yemen valued at USD 1.2 billion.

Aug 2: Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the launch of the electronic visa for citizens of Britain and Northern Ireland.

Aug 3: Saudi Arabia announced an extension of the voluntary oil production cut of one million barrels per day for a month and possibility of extending or increasing this reduction.

Aug 6: Saudi Tourism Authority announced electronic visit visas for eight new countries.

Aug 6: Participants in the meeting of national security advisors held in Jeddah, stress the importance of continuing consultations in order to achieve peace.

Aug 6: The air connectivity program and Saudi Airlines launched direct flights between Beijing and Riyadh.

Aug 6: Saudi Public Investment Fund announced the arrival of total assets for the year 2022 amounts to about USD 595 billion.

Aug 7: Saudi Arabia announced the signing of an agreement and two MoUs between Saudi and Turkish companies for localization manufacture of drones.

Aug 8: The Organizing Committee of the World Combat Games added six games.

Aug: The Saudi Council of Ministers announced the establishment of Presidency of Religious Affairs.

Aug 8: Saudi Arabia announced that Al-Ula Governorate will host the Lahib Al-Alam endurance race.

Aug 15: Al-Hilal Saudi Club announced the signing of Brazilian star Neymar.

Aug 22: Al-Nasr Saudi Club qualifies for the group stage of the AFC Champions League 2023-24.

Aug 28: Saudi Ministry of Defense announced that a Royal Saudi Air Force Tornado fighter plane had crashed during a training.

Sept 3: Saudi Arabia announced the holding of the third edition of the International Mining Conference.

Sept 4: Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammad bin Salman announced the establishment of a global water organization based in Riyadh.

Sept 5: Saudi Arabia announced the extension of the voluntary oil production cut of one million barrels per day until the end of 2023.

Sept 5: FIFA held the draw for the Club World Cup FIFA Saudi Arabia in Jeddah.

Sept 5: Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the arrival of Saudi Ambassador-designate to Iran to start his duties.

Sept 6: KRCS and the King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid signed cooperation agreement to support the Sudanese people.

Sept 7: Joint ministerial meeting of the GCC countries and Japan in Riyadh kicked off.

Sept 7: Omani Foreign Minister and Chairman of the current session of the GCC, Bader Al-Busaidi, announced the resumption of free trade agreement negotiations with Japan.

Sept 7: Saudi and Japanese Foreign Ministers signed a MoU on the strategic dialogue.

Sept 9: Saudi Arabia and US signed a MoU to define cooperation and develop a protocol that contributes to establishing green transcontinental transit corridors.

Sept 10: Cityscape International Exhibition launched in Riyadh with projects worth more than USD 329 million.

Sept 10: Saudi Arabia announced the operation of an air bridge to provide various relief aid to the Moroccan people.

Sept 12: Saudi Royal Court announced that Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammad bin Salman heads the Saudi delegation participating in the G20 leaders' summit held in New Delhi.

Sept 14: Saudi Arabia announced the provision of humanitarian and shelter aid to those affected by floods in Libya.

Sept 20: UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) announced the inclusion of the Uruq Bani Maarid Reserve in Saudi Arabia on its World Heritage List.

Sept 23: Saudi Arabia celebrated the 93rd National Day.

Sept 26: Saudi Council of Ministers announced the approval of an agreement between the government of Saudi and Kuwait regarding the railway link project between the two countries.

Sept 27: The largest global gathering of tourism leaders celebrated World Tourism Day in Riyadh.

Oct 4: Saudi Arabia announced its intention to bid to host the 2034 World Cup.

Oct 6: Tourism ministers of the GCC countries adopted the general framework of the Gulf Tourism Strategy (2023-30).

Oct 15: Saudi player Khaled Al-Attiyah won the fifth Bahrain Open Golf Championship Cup.

Oct 16: Secretary-General of the GCC announced the holding of the 43rd extraordinary session of the Ministerial Council of the GCC regarding developments in the situation in the Gaza.

Oct 20: The GCC summit with ASEAN kicked off in Riyadh.

Oct 23: Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammad bin Salman announced the launch of the Electronic Sports World Cup starting in the summer of 2024.

Oct 24: The launch of the Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh, which discussed strengthening global cooperation in confronting pressing multiple issues.

Oct 29: Saudi Arabia hosted the World Health Forum and its accompanying exhibition.

Oct 31: FIFA announced that Saudi Arabia is the only country that has submitted a bid to host the World Cup in 2034 with the deadline for submitting applications.

Oct 31: The Saudi Football Federation promised to work on holding a different and distinctive version of the World Cup in 2034.

Nov 2: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center launched a campaign to provide relief to the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

Nov 2: Kuwait and Saudi Arabia signed a MoU in the field of cybersecurity.

Nov 7: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia announced the postponement of the fifth Arab-African summit.

Nov 9: Saudi Arabia signed five MoUs for cooperation in various fields of energy with African countries.

Nov 9: Saudi Arabia announced the departure of the first Saudi relief plane to Al-Arish International Airport in Egypt.

Nov 10: Foreign ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation countries held a preparatory meeting for the Islamic Summit scheduled to be held on Nov 11 in Riyadh.

Nov 10: Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammad bin Salman announced the launch of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques' development initiative in Africa by launching projects and programs valued at USD one billion.

Nov 12: The Organization of Islamic Cooperation announced holding an extraordinary Islamic summit to discuss the brutal Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people.

Nov 15: Google Cloud opened in Dammam to provide its services to all beneficiaries in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East region.

Nov 19: Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman announced new discoveries of natural gas in the Empty Quarter and the Eastern Province.

Nov 20: The Saudi Central Bank announced the signing of a bilateral currency swap agreement with its Chinese counterpart at a value of up to USD 6.9 billion.

Nov 21: The Saudi Council of Ministers reiterated Saudi's demand for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

Nov 23: The World Energy Council announced that Saudi Arabia will host the 27th World Energy Congress in 2026.

Nov 23: CEO of the Radio and Television Corporation and Chairman of the Saudi Media Forum announced the launch date of the third edition of the Saudi Media Forum in February 2024.

Nov 28: The International Bureau of Exhibitions announced that Riyadh won the bid to host the World Expo 2030, ahead of Busan and Rome.

Nov 30: Saudi Arabia announced the extension of its voluntary production cut of one million barrels per day until the end of the first quarter of 2024.

Dec 4: Saudi Arabia pledged to spend USD 186 billion to confront climate challenges, on the sidelines of the COP28 climate conference in Dubai.

Dec 6: Saudi Arabia approved the state's general budget for the fiscal year 2024, anticipating a deficit estimated at USD 21 billion.

Dec 7: The Saudi Ministry of Defense announced the downing of a fighter plane carrying out a training mission and the death of its crew.

Dec 13: The International Labor Market Conference, which began in Riyadh, witnessed the signing of more than 15 agreements and MoUs between a number of parties, worth USD 65.5 million.

Dec 16: King Salman bin Abdulaziz and his Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammad bin Salman expressed their condolences to Kuwait on the death of the late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

Dec 17: Riyadh Season suspended its concerts for three days due to the death of the late Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. (end) kt