Major Events In Qatar '23

April 12: Qatari-Bahraini Follow-up Committee announced the restoration of diplomatic relations.

July 5: Qatar Airways Group announced that it has achieved net profits amounting to USD 1.21 billion during the fiscal year 2022-23

June 10: Qatar Energy Company signed an agreement to supply 120 million barrels of condensate for 10 years to the Emirates National Oil Group (ENOC).

July 17: Qatar Energy will host the 21st International LNG Conference and Exhibition in 2026.

July 23: Qatar announced the appointment of Dr. Sultan Al-Mansouri as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to UAE.

July 26: Qatar Central Bank announced an increase in the bank's interest rates for deposits and lending by an amount 25 basis points.

July 28: The Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that the visit of Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad bin Abdulrahman to Ukraine comes as Doha's efforts to calm the situation.

July 28: Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdulrahman announced that Qatar would provide USD 100 million to help alleviate the humanitarian situation in Ukraine.

July 31: Hamad International Airport received Airports Council International accreditation for improved access for passengers with special needs.

Aug 1: The Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the resumption of air bridge activity designated for aid to Sudan.

Aug 6: Qatar Central Bank announced an increase in international reserves and liquidity in foreign currency last July by 14.3 percent to reach about USD 66.365 billion.

Aug 13: Qatar launched a charitable campaign aimed at ensuring the continuity of providing treatment and medical care to cancer patients in northern Syria.

Aug 20: The Qatari Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy announced recycling FIFA World Cup 2022 waste made of polyester to manufacture new products.

Aug 21: Qatar and Hungary announced a strategic partnership.

Aug 26: The Supreme Permanent Committee organizing the Qatar Economic Forum announced holding the fourth edition of the forum in Doha from May 14-16, 2024.

Aug 30: Qatar Fund for Development announced an agreement to supply the Lebanese army with fuel for six months valued at USD 30 million.

Sept 9: Qatar announced sending rescue teams and urgent medical aid to Morocco to support relief from earthquake.

Sept 10: Qatar Airways signed code-share agreement with Xiamen Airlines of China, allowing the first Chinese airline to operate direct flights between the two countries.

Sept 11: Qatar announced sending urgent aid to areas affected by floods in Libya.

Sept 12: The 10th annual conference of the Association of Secretaries-General of Arab Parliaments kicked off in Doha.

Sept 14: Qatar Energy Company announced changing Qatar Gas Company to Qatar Energy (LNG) for a new future vision in the liquefied natural gas industry in Qatar. (more)

