Major Events In UAE '23

KUWAIT, Dec 28 (KUNA) -- The United Arab Emirates (UAE) witnessed many events in 2023 that touched on many fields. Following are major events throughout the year:



Jan 15: UAE and US formed a committee to manage the strategic partnership between them, allocating USD 20 billion.

Feb 12: World Government Summit 2023 in Dubai kicked off under the slogan 'Exploring the Future of Governments.'

March 29: UAE president issued a decree appointing Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, as Vice President, along with the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammad bin Rashed Al Maktoum, Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al-Nahyan and Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, two deputy rulers of Abu Dhabi.

March 29: UAE President issues a decree appointing Sheikh Khaled bin Mohammad bin Zayed Al-Nahyan as Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi.

March 29: UAE President issues a decree to reform the Executive Council of Abu Dhabi, headed by the Crown Prince.

April 2: UAE and Oman voluntarily reduced their production of oil from next May until the end of 2023.

April 28: UAE Vice President and Prime Minister issued a decree appointing Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammad bin Rashed Al Maktoum as first Deputy Ruler of Dubai.

June 19: UAE announced the resumption of diplomatic relations with Qatar.

July 6: UAE announced the provision of USD 15 million to UNRWA with the aim of providing urgent aid to Palestinian.

July 8: UAE announced its provision of 25 million Euros to establish a new specialized hospital for children in Kosovo.

July 10: UAE announced its victory in hosting the World Federation of the Deaf Conference at its 20th session in 2027 in Abu Dhabi.

July 18: ADNOC Gas announced signing an agreement to supply 1.2 million tons of liquefied natural gas annually to the Indian Oil Corporation.

July 19: UAE President Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed agreed with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to establish a supreme strategic committee aimed at strengthening and diversifying areas of strategic and development partnership in several fields.

July 25: UAE announced the organization of the Dubai Artificial Intelligence Forum next Oct.

July 26: UAE declared official mourning and flags are lowered for three days over the death of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, representative of the ruler of Abu Dhabi.

July 28: UAE temporarily stopped exporting and re-exporting rice of Indian origin for a period of four months in order to preserve local market supplies.

Aug 1: Official data in UAE showed that the gross domestic product increased by 308 percent during the first quarter of this year compared to the same period in 2022, reaching about USD 113 billion

Aug 1: UAE announced sending 250 tons of relief aid to those affected in Ukraine.

Aug 6: The Department of Economy and Tourism in Dubai announced they received more than 8.5 million international tourists.

Aug 8: Dubai Data and Statistics Corporation announced that they achieved economic growth of 2.8 percent during the first half of the year, bringing the gross domestic product to about USD 30 billion.

Aug 11: UAE announced sending 13 tons of relief aid and food supplies to the affected Sudanese in Chad.

Aug 21: The World Powerlifting Championship for People with disabilities kicked off in Dubai, with 555 participants.

Aug 30: Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai announced an increase in non-oil foreign trade by 14.4 percent to reach USD 337 billion in the first half of 2023.

Sept 9: UAE announced the operation of an air bridge to transport urgent relief aid to those affected by the earthquake that struck Morocco.

Sept 11: UAE announced the provision of urgent relief aid to those affected by the floods in Libya.

Sept 12: The International Government Communication Forum 2023 kicked off in Sharjah for its 12th session.

Sept 18: President of UAE Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed discussed with Egyptian President Abdulfattah Al-Sisi bilateral relations and ways to develop them.

Sept 25: UAE called on the Dutch government to stop the offensive actions of extremists tearing up copies of the Holy Qur'an in front of a number of embassies in The Hague.

Oct 6: The Arab Monetary Fund confirmed that the financial markets of UAE and Saudi Arabia have taken over total trading on Arab stock exchanges increased by about 77 percent last September.

Oct 2: ADIPEC Conference and Exhibition in Abu Dhabi kicked off.

Oct 10: UAE announced sending 33 tons of urgent food supplies to those affected by the earthquake that struck western Afghanistan.

Oct 10: UAE announced the provision of urgent aid to Palestine worth USD 20 million.

Oct 13: UAE announced sending urgent medical aid to Gaza.

Oct 16: Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, confirmed that UAE will host the World Investment Forum.

Oct 16: Chairman of the Department of Economic Development in Abu Dhabi confirmed that the value of UAE foreign investments in renewable energy projects last year reached USD 36 billion.

Oct 18: Emirates International Ice Skating Championship for men and women kicked off in Dubai.

Nov 30: 28th UN Climate Change Conference (COP28) kicked off in Expo City Dubai.

Nov 30: UAE announced it will reduce its oil production by 163,000 barrels per day, starting from January 1, 2024 until the end of March.

Dec 1: UAE President Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed announced providing a fund worth USD 30 billion for global climate solutions to bridge the climate financing gap and aiming to stimulate the collection and investment of 250 billion by 2030.

Dec 2: COP28 announced its contribution to raising more than USD five billion in climate finance.

Dec 5: The Arab Coordination Group (ACG) announced at COP28 the allocation of USD 10 billion until 2030 to support a just transition to clean energy in developing countries.

Dec13: Representatives of 197 countries and EU approved at COP28 the "Emirates Climate Agreement."

Dec 16: UAE President mourned the late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and declared a three-day mourning for the UAE.

Dec 22: The UAE announced sending 100 tons of food, humanitarian and medical supplies to provide the necessary humanitarian needs of Sudanese refugees in South Sudan. (end)

