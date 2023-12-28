US Dollar Down To KD 0.306, Euro Up To KD 0.340

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 28 (KUNA) -- The exchange rate of the US dollar against the Kuwaiti dinar went down by 0.13 percent to reach KD 0.306 on Thursday, while the euro increased by 0.53 percent to reach KD 0.340 compared to Wednesday's rates.

The Central Bank of Kuwait (CBK) said in its daily bulletin that the exchange of the sterling pound increased by 0.47 percent to reach KD 0.392 as well as the Swiss franc by 1.42 percent to reach KD 0.365 and the Japanese yen by 0.80 percent to settle at KD 0.002.

The exchange rates announced by the Central Bank of Kuwait are for the average currency rates for the day and do not reflect the actual buying and selling rates. (end)

