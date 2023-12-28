Israeli Aggression In Gaza Claims Dozens Of Lives, Mostly Children, Women

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, Dec. 28 (Petra) -- On the 83rd day of the Israeli aggression on Gaza, the occupation warplanes launched a series of raids on various sites in the Strip, resulting in the tragic loss of lives and injuries, with the majority being children and women.Palestinian sources reported that Israeli airstrikes targeted Deir al-Balah and al-Maghazi camp, resulting in deaths and injuries. Tragically, a civilian car carrying wounded individuals from Deir al-Balah was specifically targeted by the occupation forces, leading to the loss of all occupants.Furthermore, at least seven Palestinians were killed in an Israeli raid on a house in the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip. Violent air and artillery raids by the occupation forces struck the city of Khan Yunis, leading to the deaths and injuries of dozens of citizens, predominantly children and women.In another heartbreaking incident, an Israeli bombing targeted the Nuseirat camp, claiming the lives of several Palestinians and causing injuries, primarily among children and women.Additionally, a horrific massacre occurred near Al-Amal Hospital in Khan Yunis on Wednesday evening, resulting in the loss of approximately 30 lives.The occupation aircraft continued their assaults, launching new raids on the center of Khan Yunis city and agricultural land north of Rafah in the southern part of the coastal enclave.The brutality of the situation escalated, with the occupation army committing 16 massacres against entire families, resulting in 195 martyrs and 325 injuries over the past 24 hours.Medical sources reported that since October 7, the ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza has resulted in a devastating toll of 21,110 deaths, 55,243 injuries, and thousands of missing individuals, representing an immeasurable tragedy.