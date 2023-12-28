Russia initiates new army satellite

(MENAFN) In a significant development, the Russian Aerospace Forces (RAF) have successfully deployed a new military satellite into orbit, marking a continuation of the country's efforts to enhance its space capabilities. The deployment was achieved through the launch of a light-class Soyuz-2.1b rocket, conducted by combat crews of the RAF space forces from the state testing cosmodrome of the Russian Defense Ministry in Arkhangelsk region (Plesetsk).



The launch took place on December 27 at 10:03 am, and military officials reported that the entire process, from blast-off to reaching the intended orbit, proceeded without any issues. An automated ground-control complex closely monitored the mission, ensuring its success. The defense ministry highlighted the establishment of a stable telemetry link with the spacecraft, emphasizing that onboard systems were operating normally.



This recent launch follows a similar deployment late last month, where the Russian Defense Ministry employed a Soyuz-2.1b rocket for a space mission from the same location. Additionally, in late October, another Soyuz-2.1b rocket was utilized to place several military devices into orbit. The specifics regarding the number of devices deployed, their intended purposes, or their capabilities have not been disclosed for any of these launches.



The Russian space agency Roscosmos provides context to the latest launch, noting that a total of 67 launches of Soyuz-2.1b rockets occurred between December 27, 2006, and November 25, 2023. These launches resulted in the delivery of 577 devices into orbit or further into space over this period, reflecting Russia's consistent efforts to advance its space exploration and military capabilities.



The successful deployment of this new military satellite underscores Russia's commitment to strengthening its presence in space, with implications for national security and defense. As geopolitical competition extends to the cosmos, the strategic significance of such satellite deployments is likely to draw attention and prompt reactions from other global players.



