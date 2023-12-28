PCBS: private sector in Gaza loses USD1.5B in first 2 months of Israel’s war

(MENAFN) The Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics (PCBS) reported on Wednesday that the losses incurred by private sector businesses in Palestine amounted to around USD1.5 billion during the initial two months of Israel's destructive assault on the Gaza Strip.



In a statement, the PCBS highlighted that the daily losses for the private sector in Gaza are projected to be approximately USD25 million, "except for direct losses in properties and assets losses."



The total number of private sector establishments or facilities in Palestine stands at 176,000, with 56,000 located in Gaza and 120,000 in the West Bank.



"The primary results indicated that 29 percent of total establishments in West Bank witnessed decline or stopped in production through the (Israeli) aggression while most of establishments in Gaza strip stopped their production," PCBS continued.



And, as a consequence of Israel's persistent fatal onslaught on Gaza, "about 89 percent of the total number of employees in the Gaza Strip has been out of work."



The Gaza Strip has been subjected to Israeli airstrikes since a cross-border incident initiated by the Palestinian group Hamas on October 7. According to local health authorities, the attacks have resulted in the death of at least 21,110 Palestinians, with a majority being women and children, and 55,243 others have been reported injured.

