Russia cautions Japan of Patriot projectiles

(MENAFN) Russia has issued a stern rebuke to Japan following its decision to dispatch Patriot PAC-3 anti-aircraft missiles to the United States, cautioning that this move could significantly strain relations between Moscow and Tokyo. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova expressed concern during a regular press briefing in Moscow, asserting that Japan's decision undermines regional and global stability. Zakharova criticized Japan's apparent departure from its post-war pacifist constitution and expressed worries about the potential consequences for global and regional security.



According to Zakharova, Japan's decision to send PAC-3 missiles raises issues not only about violating its own constitutional principles but also about losing control over its weapons, which are now subject to United States discretion. She highlighted the potential escalation if these Japanese missiles were ultimately deployed in Ukraine, emphasizing that such actions would be deemed hostile toward Russia and could lead to severe consequences for Japan.



The diplomatic tension stems from Japan's recent agreement to supply PAC-3 missiles, produced under a United States license, to the United States. This decision followed Japan's lifting of a ban on military exports, initially imposed in 1947 under the country's pacifist constitution. The change in policy allows Tokyo to export weapons manufactured in Japan under foreign licenses to the licensing nations.



Zakharova's remarks underscore the geopolitical implications of Japan's evolving military stance and its impact on the delicate balance in the Asia-Pacific region. The warnings from Russia raise questions about the potential fallout in Russo-Japanese relations, emphasizing the need for careful consideration and diplomatic efforts to manage the repercussions of these strategic decisions.





