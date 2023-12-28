New York City Imposes Restrictions On Arrivals Of Migrant Buses

(MENAFN- IANS) New York, Dec 27 (IANS) New York City has restrictions on arrivals of buses loaded with migrants amid a new wave of arrival, according to an executive order issued by New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

Charter bus companies transporting new migrant arrivals into New York City were required to provide a 32-hour notice before arrival and information on the population aboard, said the order, Xinhua news agency reported.

Charter bus companies also were required to drop passengers off at a designated location in Manhattan only during specified hours, it said.

New York City also sent warning letters to charter bus companies that New York City has identified as engaging in transporting newly arrived migrants from Texas to the city.

Knowingly violating the executive order constitutes a class B misdemeanor crime punishable by up to three months imprisonment and up to a 500-U.S.-dollar fine for individuals and up to 2,000 dollars for corporations, according to New York State law.

Moreover, companies knowingly violating the executive order could have their buses impounded by the New York City Police Department.

