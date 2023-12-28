Turkey’s main index opens Thursday’s session with gains

(MENAFN) At the commencement of trading on Thursday, Turkey’s main stock index opened at 7,278.13 points, reflecting a modest uptick of 0.24 percent, equivalent to 17.69 points, as compared to the previous day's closing figure.



A retrospective glance at Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index for Wednesday reveals a marginal downturn, concluding at 7,260.44 points and registering a decrease of 0.53 percent.



The day witnessed a robust trading volume of 66 billion Turkish liras, equivalent to USD2.26 billion.



As of 10:10 a.m. local time (0710 GMT), the foreign exchange market depicted the US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate at 29.4315, with the euro/lira exchange rate standing at 32.8140. Concurrently, the British pound was traded at a rate of 37.6945 Turkish liras.



Shifting focus to the commodities sector, the market reported Brent crude oil prices at around USD79.70 per barrel. Simultaneously, the valuation of an ounce of gold was recorded at USD2,096.45.



These indicators collectively contribute to a comprehensive overview of the financial landscape in Türkiye during this specific trading period.

MENAFN28122023000045015839ID1107664257