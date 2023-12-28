Michigan's highest court refuses bid to exclude Trump from 2024 ballot

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Michigan's highest court rejected a case that aimed to prevent former President Donald Trump from appearing on the state's 2024 presidential ballot.



Similar to another case in Colorado, the plaintiffs endeavored to exclude the former president from the ballot, invoking the 14th Amendment of the Constitution and citing Trump's involvement in the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021. The key question revolves around whether Trump's actions can be deemed as participating in an insurrection.



The constitutional amendment, ratified in the aftermath of the U.S. Civil War, includes Section 3, commonly referred to as the "insurrection clause." This section prohibits individuals who have "engaged in insurrection or rebellion" from holding public office unless approved by two-thirds of both the House of Representatives and the Senate.



In contrast to Colorado, where Trump was deemed ineligible under the Constitution, Michigan's highest court took a different stance. By choosing not to hear an appeal of a lower court ruling, the top court in Michigan essentially sided with Trump, allowing him to remain on the state's 2024 ballot.



"The application for leave to appeal the December 14, 2023 judgment of the Court of Appeals is considered, and it is denied, because we are not persuaded that the questions presented should be reviewed by this Court," The court stated succinctly in a concise directive.



Michigan's Republican primary is scheduled for February 27.



The plaintiffs retain the option to challenge Trump's eligibility on the general election ballot, and they have indicated their intention to pursue such a challenge should he secure victory in the party's nominating contest.

