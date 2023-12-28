Odisha FC Drawn Against ASEAN Zone Champions In AFC Cup Inter Zone SF

(MENAFN- IANS) Kuala Lumpur, Dec 28 (IANS) Odisha FC were drawn against the ASEAN Zone Champions in the AFC Cup 2023-24 Inter Zone semi-final in the draw held here at the AFC Football House on Thursday.

The Kalinga Warriors emerged toppers of the AFC Cup South Zone after beating Bashundhara Kings in the final matchday of Group D earlier this month to qualify for the knockout stages in their maiden continental appearance.

The ASEAN Zone Champions are still to be determined as four teams remain in contention. Central Coast Mariners FC (Australia) will face Phnom Penh Crown FC (Cambodia) in the first semi-final, while Macarthur FC (Australia) will take on Sabah FC (Malaysia) in the other semi-final.

The winners will contest the ASEAN Zone final on February 22, 2024, the winner of which will meet Odisha FC in the two-legged Inter Zone Semi-Final.

The first leg of the AFC Cup 2023-24 Inter Zone Semi-Final will be hosted by the ASEAN Zone Champion on March 6 or 7, 2024. Odisha FC will host the return leg on March 13 or 14 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

