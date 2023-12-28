US reveals plan to provide Ukraine with extra USD250M in arms, equipment

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, the United States revealed its plan to supply Ukraine with an extra USD250 million in arms and equipment.



The package comprises air defense munitions, supplementary components for air defense systems, extra ammunition for high mobility artillery rocket systems, 155mm and 105mm artillery ammunition, anti-armor munitions, as well as a quantity exceeding 15 million rounds of small arms ammunition.



“Our assistance has been critical to supporting our Ukrainian partners as they defend their country and their freedom against Russia’s aggression,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated in a declaration.



Stressing that a union of over 50 nations persists in giving more backing for Ukraine, Blinken declared: “It is imperative that Congress act swiftly, as soon as possible, to advance our national security interests by helping Ukraine defend itself and secure its future.”



A State Department representative stated after the declaration that the US “continued to demonstrate its enduring commitment to Ukraine's defense against Russia's brutal aggression.”



In a distinct announcement, the Pentagon stated that the USD250 million package encompasses Stinger anti-aircraft missiles and supplementary ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS).



“These capabilities will support Ukraine’s most pressing needs to enable its forces to defend their sovereignty and independence,” it continued.



Since the beginning of Russia’s conflict with Ukraine in February 2022, the US has granted almost USD44.3 billion in military aid to Kyiv.

MENAFN28122023000045015839ID1107664245