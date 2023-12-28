Israeli army detains additional 12 Palestinians from various regions in West Bank

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, the Israeli army detained an additional 12 Palestinians from various regions in the occupied West Bank.



A joint statement released by the Prisoners and Ex-Prisoners Affairs Authority and the Palestinian Prisoner Society reported that these recent arrests contribute to a cumulative total of 4,795 Palestinians apprehended by Israeli forces since October 7.



The statement further highlighted that, amid the Israeli arrest operations, there were instances of soldiers physically assaulting and mistreating Palestinians.



Additionally, homes and other properties were damaged during these campaigns.



It is important to note that the mentioned figure excludes the Israeli arrests of Palestinians from Gaza, as Israeli authorities have not specified their numbers.



Tensions in the West Bank have remained elevated since the outbreak of hostilities in Gaza on October 7, involving clashes between Palestinian groups and Israel.



According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, Israeli forces have caused the death of 311 Palestinians in the West Bank since October 7, with over 3,300 others sustaining injuries.

