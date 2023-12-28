US delegation, Mexican leader engage in discussions on migration

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, a delegation from the United States engaged in discussions with Mexican Leader Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to address the significant influx of illegal immigrants at the shared border. The aim was to identify effective measures to tackle challenges related to border security.



Alicia Barcena, the Mexican Secretary of Foreign Affairs, extended a welcome to the US delegation, comprising Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, and White House Homeland Security Advisor Liz Sherwood-Randall. They were scheduled to meet with Lopez Obrador and the Mexican Security Cabinet.



Lopez Obrador expressed his appreciation for the visit by the US delegation on his official social media account.



“We ask President (Joe) Biden to meet with Secretaries Antony Blinken, Alejandro Mayorkas and Presidential National Security Advisor Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall to directly address issues of economic cooperation, security and migration. Important agreements were reached for the benefit of our people and nations. Now more than ever, a good neighbor policy is essential," he noted.



Barcena conducted a briefing for reporters outside the National Palace, the venue of the meeting, providing an overview of the discussions that unfolded over the three-hour duration.



She conveyed that there are plans to conduct regular meetings with the governments of the United States, Guatemala, and other nations in South and Central America, with the aim of collectively addressing migration challenges within the hemisphere.



"We are going to work together with Guatemala, with the countries of South America and Central America. That was what was really discussed," she declared.



Barcena additionally highlighted that the U.S. government did not make any requests for alterations to the existing immigration policy of the country or for the reinforcement of security measures.

