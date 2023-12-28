US House Republicans intensify Biden impeachment inquiry, seek Hunter’s testimony documents

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, US House Republicans intensified their impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden, urging the White House to provide documents pertaining to the testimony of his son, Hunter.



Chairs of the House Oversight and Judiciary Committees, James Comer and Jim Jordan, addressed a letter to White House Counsel Edward Siskel, formally requesting the submission of "all documents and communications sent or received by employees of the Executive Office of the President regarding the deposition of Hunter Biden."



The Republican chairmen stated that their objective is to ascertain whether the president engaged in efforts to "influence, obstruct, or impede" the proceedings of their committees.



“In light of an official statement from the White House that President Biden was aware in advance that his son, Hunter Biden, would knowingly defy two congressional subpoenas, we are compelled to examine as part of our impeachment inquiry whether the President engaged in a conspiracy to obstruct a proceeding of Congress," they penned in a shared statement.



The legislators cited remarks made by White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre during a press briefing on December 13, where she stated that the president "was certainly familiar with what his son was going to say."

MENAFN28122023000045015839ID1107664242