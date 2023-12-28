Skanska Builds Marine Operations Center In Newport, RI, USA, For USD 147M, About SEK 1.5 Billion

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) STOCKHOLM, Dec. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has been awarded a contract by the U.S. Navy, on behalf of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) to build a new NOAA Marine Operations Center on Naval Station Newport in Newport, RI, USA. The contract is worth USD 147M, about SEK 1.5 billion and will be included in the US order bookings for the fourth quarter of 2023.
The project scope includes the construction of a pier to accommodate four large vessels and associated utilities, a supporting 22,129-square-foot (2,000-square-meter) administration building with parking, exterior storage, and an adjacent loading and laydown area. The new facility will serve as the home to NOAA's Office of Marine and Aviation Operations (OMAO)'s Marine Operations Center in the Atlantic region.
Work began in December of 2023 and is expected to reach completion in July of 2027.
