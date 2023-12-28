Cbibank Launches Cbi Credit Builder Card

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) UNITED STATES, December 28, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- CBiBank has recently entered into a formal partnership with VISA, leading to the debut of the CBiBank Credit Builder Visa Secured Credit Card, As know as CBi Credit Builder Card.



Driven by the burgeoning demand for cross-border shopping and international travel, CBiBank in collaboration with VISA, has tailored the CBi Credit Builder Card to cater to the specific needs and traits of cross-border consumers.



The new card offers extensive global accessibility, allowing users to make payments and purchases on major e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, eBay, Wish, and JD, and it can also be utilized on popular service platforms including the Apple Store, Google Play, and Amazon AWS. Notably, the card supports integration with widely used wallets like Alipay, WeChat, and PayPal, facilitating seamless online and offline transactions.



Furthermore, the CBi Credit Builder Card enables users to conduct transactions in offline locations worldwide that accept VISA cards, with settlements carried out in real-time using local currency converted to US dollars. The card also provides the added convenience of cash withdrawals at ATMs globally.



Initial feedback from users underscores the card's robust features and user-friendly nature. Notably, the card stands out by foregoing international transaction fees and annual charges, truly offering exceptional value. For individuals with ties to the US, the card presents an additional benefit: the opportunity to build a US FICO credit score through everyday spending.



In the United States, the FICO credit score is widely used across financial institutions and banks as a benchmark for evaluating individual creditworthiness. Possessing a strong personal credit score can unlock numerous advantages, including favorable loan terms, better rental or mortgage conditions, and overall financial flexibility. On the contrary, a weaker credit profile can lead to limited opportunities and hinder various aspects of life.



By utilizing the CBi Credit Builder Card, cardholders can seamlessly assimilate into the US FICO credit system, allowing for early credit accumulation and strategic financial planning.



The CBi Credit Builder Card is now officially available and open for application.

