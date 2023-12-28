Won’T Allow Anyone To Take Law Into Their Hands: Shivakumar On Vandalism By Kannada Activists

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Dec 28 (IANS) Reacting to the vandalism and destruction unleashed by activists in Bengaluru demanding prominence for Kannada language in signages, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar stated on Thursday that,“We will not allow anyone to take the law into their hands. This is about the honour and respect of the Karnataka state.”

Speaking to reporters, Shivakumar stated,“We, as the government, will issue notices and implement the rule to give prominence to Kannada language. That does not mean anyone can indulge in vandalism and destruction.”

The Karnataka Government had passed an order and set the deadline of February 28 for giving prominence to Kannada language in sign boards.

“In a democracy, anyone can protest, but we can't tolerate it if the law is broken. I am disturbed by the vandalism and destruction. They can raise slogans, place demands to implement the Government order of giving 60 per cent of space on signboards to the Kannada language,” he said.

“As activists, they can do it, but they can't take the law into their hands, and the destruction of properties in Bengaluru can't be tolerated,” he stated.

“We have respect for Kannada activists and movements that support the Kannada language. That does not mean they can vandalise properties. The Government can't turn a blind eye. You are welcome to protest and raise your voice for the prominence of the Kannada language. But they can't threaten the Government. Whoever it may be, they will have to respect all citizens of the state. If anything is there, the Government is there to take action,” Shivakumar reiterated.

“We are also Kannadigas. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has given directions in the Cabinet for Ministers to provide notes and make remarks in the Kannada language on the files. The Government is committed to implementing the Kannada language. Investors are coming to Bengaluru, and people are settling here; they can be told about giving prominence to the local language. But, they can't be threatened,” he maintained.

Shivakumar went on to request the owners of establishments,“Please obey the Government order, place 60 per cent of the boards in Kannada. You have to respect the law of the land, and we are here to provide protection. I am committed, and we are bound to protect your interests.”

The Karnataka Rakshana Vedike president TA Narayana Gowda and 28 others were arrested for vandalism and destruction of English signboards and properties of commercial buildings in support of their demand for giving prominence to Kannada language on sign boards in Bengaluru.

Gowda was picked up from his residence in the early hours and produced before the judge. The court sentenced him to judicial custody till January 10. He was shifted to the Central Jail in Bengaluru along with other accused Kannada activists on Thursday.

Gowda had given a call for 'Maha Abhiyan' demanding 60 per cent prominence to Kannada language on sign boards of all commercial buildings, malls and establishments. The Vedike had also organised a massive rally. The procession turned violent with Kannada activists vandalising, destroying and blackening the English nameplates, sign boards and advertisement posters.

Gowda had congratulated the activists for destroying signboards and nameplates in Hindi and English and warned that if the sign boards were not replaced by the Government-given deadline of February 28, he would organise a much stronger protest.

