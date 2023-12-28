Macron voices concern around significant loss of lives in Gaza

(MENAFN) French President Emmanuel Macron expressed his deep concern late Wednesday regarding the significant loss of civilian lives in Gaza amid the ongoing conflict.



According to a statement from the Elysee Palace, Macron discussed the situation in Gaza and the broader region during a phone call with Israeli Premier Benjamin Netanyahu.



The statement outlined that Macron communicated his apprehensions to Netanyahu regarding the high civilian casualties in Gaza and the pressing humanitarian crisis resulting from the escalated conflict.



Macron reminded Netanyahu of Israel's responsibility to safeguard civilians and stressed the urgent need to provide essential aid to the civilian population in Gaza.



The statement also underscored Macron's call for concerted efforts towards achieving a sustainable ceasefire, with the involvement of international and regional partners.



It further noted that France, in collaboration with Jordan, is set to undertake humanitarian aid operations in Gaza in the coming days.



Macron emphasized the imperative for Israel to take actions to curb violence by Jewish settlers against Palestinian civilians and to halt new settlement projects in the West Bank, as such developments pose a threat to the two-state solution.



Macron also conveyed messages to Iran and its affiliated groups, urging them to refrain from involvement in the conflict to prevent its escalation in the region.



He also stressed the importance of the full implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701, which calls for Israel's withdrawal behind the Blue Line and the disarmament of the area between this line and the Litani River in Lebanon.



This resolution allows only the Lebanese army and the UN Interim Force in Lebanon to possess weapons and military equipment in that designated area.

