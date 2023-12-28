UN sounds alarm around Gaza health crisis amid strained hospitals

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, the United Nations' chief of relief sounded an alarm about an impending health catastrophe in the Gaza Strip, emphasizing that the ongoing conflict has severely strained hospitals, making it increasingly challenging for them to deliver essential services.



Martin Griffiths, the UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, conveyed on X that "Hospitals are barely functioning. Infectious diseases are rife and spreading fast in overcrowded shelters. Hundreds of people with war injuries are unable to receive care. Gaza is a public health disaster in the making.”



In a statement released on Wednesday, the World Health Organization (WHO) and its collaborative partners announced the delivery of vital supplies, including fuel, to two hospitals located in the northern and southern regions of Gaza this week.



Based on the statement, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus urged the international community to "take urgent steps to alleviate the grave peril facing the population of Gaza and jeopardizing the ability of humanitarian workers to help people with terrible injuries, acute hunger, and at severe risk of disease."



The most recent assessments from the World Health Organization (WHO) indicate that in Gaza, there are currently 13 hospitals that are partially functioning and two with minimal functionality.



Additionally, 21 hospitals are reported to be non-functional. This challenging situation arises amid a substantial military campaign initiated by Israel in the Gaza Strip in response to a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on October 7.



Local health authorities report at least 21,110 Palestinians killed, predominantly women and children, with 55,243 others sustaining injuries during this conflict.

