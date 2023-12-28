Devastating flooding, landslides in DR Congo claim lives of over 40

(MENAFN) Overnight heavy rainfall in South Kivu province, situated in the eastern region of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), has resulted in devastating flooding and landslides, leading to the tragic loss of at least 40 lives, as reported by local media on Wednesday.



In the provincial capital, Bukavu, the aftermath of the deluge claimed the lives of at least 20 individuals, while an additional 20 bodies were discovered in the surrounding village of Burhinyi, according to statements from the governor's office.



Regrettably, ongoing search and rescue efforts are underway, underscoring the urgency of the situation as authorities concerned that the current death toll may escalate further.



This unfortunate incident follows a distressing pattern, as back in May of this year, the region of Kalehe Territory in South Kivu bore witness to the grim discovery of at least 438 bodies in the wake of flooding caused by intense rainfall.



It is noteworthy that the Democratic Republic of Congo, situated in a tropical climate zone, routinely contends with the impact of natural disasters during the rainy season.



The frequency of such events underscores the vulnerability of the region to adverse weather conditions and highlights the ongoing challenges faced by local communities in dealing with these recurrent crises.

