Raffles Udaipur Presents Toast To 2024: A Luxurious Two-Day New Year Extravaganza

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) December 2023: As the world anticipates the arrival of 2024, Raffles Udaipur cordially invites you to experience Toast to 2024, an exquisite two-day celebration, unfolding on the serene canvas of their private island. Here, amidst the splendour of timeless elegance and bespoke services, Raffles Udaipur promises an unrivaled New Years' experience.



Commence your journey into the New Year with a touch of grandeur. As you step into the realm of Raffles Udaipur, the Lakeshore welcome and majestic boat ride to the mystical island sets the tone for the opulent experience that awaits the 30thand 31stof December, embrace the allure of the gracious Flamingo Signature Room with Garden at an exclusive special rate. Find respite in the lap of luxury, where tranquillity meets indulgence.



Prepare for an opulent dining experience at The Dining Room, where culinary maestros craft an exquisite feast inspired by the flavors of the season. Delight your senses with a curated selection of premium liquors available all day to complement your meal. Join our esteemed General Manager for an intimate cocktail get together at the Palladian Gate on December 31st. Travel through the enchanting Great Park, where a vibrant New Year's celebration awaits, resonating with melodious tunes, captivating dance, and boundless high spirits. Embark on a gourmet journey with an extravagant Gala Dinner, accompanied by an endless variety of beverages, ensuring a night of nothing but luxury and indulgence.



Families are invited to enjoy a dedicated Kids Entertainment Area, ensuring a delightful and family-friendly celebration. Dance into the New Year with a live band performance, followed by the rhythmic beats of the talented singer Mansheel Gujral and DJ Lavnish and feel the energy of the night as you welcome the dawn of 2024.



Toast to 2024 Inclusions on 31st December:



Lunch at The Dining Room

Liquor for all meal periods

Cocktails with GM on 31st December at the Palladian Gate

New Year Party at Great Park

Gala Dinner and Drinks

Kids Entertainment Area

Live Performance Band

Live DJ



Don't miss this extraordinary opportunity to make your New Year's celebration truly exceptional. Secure your Flamingo Signature Room with Garden for both the 30th and 31st of December, and let Raffles Udaipur redefine your expectations of luxury and indulgence, while you bid adieu to 2023 in style.





About Raffles Udaipur



Located in the romantic and historic city of Udaipur, Rajasthan, the hotel is reminiscent of a grand country estate that brings a private oasis experience on an island. Set in the midst of Udai Sagar Lake that is home to migratory birds and bountiful flora and fauna Raffles Udaipur, with its evocative experiences gives a reason to discover the city of Udaipur, anew. A scenic 20-minute drive from the airport, followed by a gentle and calming boat ride, transports guests from the real world to the surreal. The 101 rooms and suites offer unhindered, breath-taking views of the lake and captivating sunsets. Bespoke dining venues and programs offer unparalleled gastronomy. The leisurely romantic walks in the outdoor spaces are serene, making it a haven for travellers who are on a constant quest of peace and rejuvenation. Legendary Raffles service coupled with discrete and charming promises to make guests in residence feel the extraordinary emotional luxury that the brand is committed to.





About Raffles



Founded in Singapore in 1887, Raffles Hotels, Resorts and Residences are places where ideas are born, history is made and stories and legends are created. At each landmark address, distinguished guests and residents will find a world of timeless elegance and enchanted glamour, where Raffles' renowned legacy of gracious service knows no bounds. As the authentic heart of a destination, Raffles champions fine art and design, and fosters culture in all its forms, guiding guests to make discoveries in their own time and way. Raffles' commitment to local communities is expressed through diverse initiatives with a unified mission to actively support the arts and the environment. From one generation to the next, visitors arrive as guests, leave as friends, and return as family. Raffles can be found in key international locations including Singapore, Paris, Istanbul, Dubai, Doha, Maldives, Udaipur, Phnom Penh and Bali; with flagship openings upcoming in London, Boston, Macau and Bahrain in 2023. Raffles is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group counting over 5,500 properties throughout more than 110 countries, and a participating brand in ALL - Accor Live Limitless â€“ a lifestyle loyalty program providing access to a wide variety of rewards, services and experiences.





