Next Year's Monetary Policy Strives To Maintain Price Stability - Azerbaijani Central Bank

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. In 2024, the
monetary policy of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) will be
aimed at ensuring price stability in the country, meaning keeping
inflation at a low and stable level, Trend reports, referring to the CBA's statement on the
main directions of monetary policy for 2024.
According to the statement, the main goal of monetary policy
will be to keep inflation within the target range established in
the "Socio-economic Development Strategy of the Republic of
Azerbaijan for 2022-2026."
"The Central Bank will establish conditions for the country's
economy to grow sustainably by ensuring price stability. Monetary
policy actions in 2024 will be based on changes in foreign and
internal inflationary forces, as well as new macroeconomic
forecasts. The strengthening of mitigating variables and the
stabilization of inflation expectations provide grounds to estimate
annual inflation in the target range by 2024. Reforms will continue
to improve the strategic and operational frameworks of monetary
policy, as well as the communication of monetary policy. These
changes will help to increase the influence of monetary policy
decisions on inflation," the CBA notes.
CBA plans to review its monetary policy eight times in 2024. The
Central Bank's decisions on the interest rate corridor parameters
will be made public on January 31, March 28, May 1, June 21, July
31, September 18, October 30, and December 18.
