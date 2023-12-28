Azerbaijani Central Bank Eyes To Use AI In Macroeconomic Forecasting

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. One of the goals
set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) for 2024 is to improve
macroeconomic forecasting by considering the use of artificial
intelligence (AI) in analytical analysis and economic models,
Trend reports
referring to the CBA's announcement on the key directions of
monetary policy for next year.
"The key aim is to make monetary policy decisions based on the
outcomes of theoretically and econometrically appropriate models.
The modeling equipment will be developed based on the most recent
scientific research in macroeconomics and quantitative
methodologies undertaken by Azerbaijani and foreign experts, as
well as the best practices of central banks," the CBA said.
"We will endeavor to get alternative statistical indicators as
we increase our collaboration with the real sector and build a big
microeconomic data base. Next year, information transparency will
be one of the key monetary policy concepts," the bank added.
The global artificial intelligence market was worth $136 billion
in 2022 and is predicted to rise at a compound annual growth rate
of 37.3 percent between 2023 and 2030.
