Central Bank Of Azerbaijan Announces Economic Growth Forecast For Next Year

Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), the economy's actual growth rate
in 2024 is predicted to be 3-3.5 percent, with the non-oil and gas
sector growing at a pace of 5-5.5 percent, Trend reports, referring
to the CBA's statement on the main directions of monetary policy
for 2024.
The growth of the real sector of Azerbaijan's economy is
forecast to continue in 2024.
"Large-scale reconstruction work in territories liberated from
Armenian occupation will boost economic growth next year. The
country's macroeconomic stability will remain one of the primary
requirements for achieving the economic growth forecast. The
government, international financial and credit organizations, and
prominent rating agencies are confident about Azerbaijan's economic
growth prospects," the CBA states.
One of the goals set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan for 2024
is to improve macroeconomic forecasting by considering the use of
artificial intelligence (AI) in analysis and economic models.
