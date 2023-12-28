UN GA Adopts Resolution On Combating Environmental Problems Initiated By Uzbekistan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 28. The United
Nations General Assembly adopted the“Central Asia in the face of
environmental problems: strengthening regional solidarity for the
sake of sustainable development and prosperity” resolution proposed
by Uzbekistan, Trend reports.
According to the UN, the passage separately discusses several
initiatives undertaken by the President of Uzbekistan, such as the
"Green Agenda of Central Asia," emphasizing its role in fostering
sustainable development in the region.
Special emphasis is placed on mitigating the effects of the Aral
Sea's desiccation, with a particular emphasis on the work of the
United Nations Multi-Partner Trust Fund for Human Security in the
Aral Sea Region, which was established by Uzbekistan's
president.
Furthermore, the text emphasizes the importance of implementing
novel ways and technology to prevent desertification and land
degradation. The resolution outlines specific tasks to address
climate and environmental threats in Central Asia, including
sustainable agriculture, landscaping, wise water resource
utilization, energy efficiency, waste recycling, sustainable
tourism development, the establishment of "smart cities," and
sustainable transportation.
The General Assembly recommends that the UN system,
international and financial institutions, the private sector,
investors, and donors persist in mobilizing resources, enhancing
capabilities, and offering assistance to resolve environmental
challenges in Central Asia.
The resolution was co-sponsored by 35 UN member states from all
regions of the world. They include all the countries of Central
Asia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Hungary, Venezuela, China,
Egypt, Indonesia, Jordan, Germany, Switzerland, Malaysia,
Nicaragua, Singapore, Türkiye, Paraguay and others.
