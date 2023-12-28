Azerbaijan, Armenia Not Far Away From Final Peace Agreement - Official

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. Azerbaijan is
currently awaiting Armenia's response to Baku's comments on the
latest draft of the peace proposal, Elchin Amirbayov, Azerbaijan's
Presidential Representative for Special Assignments, said in an
interview with The Guardian, Trend reports.
“We appear to be not far from a final deal. We do require a
result-oriented exercise. I realize that after three decades of
negotiations and no substantial accomplishments, there is a certain
amount of exhaustion and irritation in both parties about how long
we will continue to meet one another without any reasonable
results. Our preference would be to have peace agreements. An
article that would speak about some kind of bilateral commission
that needs to be set up in order to address all those
misunderstandings or differences in interpretations between us,” he
said.
Amirbayov also noted that the linkage between Azerbaijan and its
exclave, Nakhchivan, which passes through Armenia, is crucial for
Baku in terms of national security but also in terms of ensuring an
alternative route for the Middle Corridor.
“We can't afford to squander any more time. Armenia has not even
begun a feasibility study for the 42-km segment after three years.
Of course, we cannot compel Armenia to carry out their commitments,
and it is absurd to imply that we would invade to impose this
corridor through force or other means. As a backup plan, we reached
out to Iran to create a road and train link through Iran,” he
added.
The president's representative pointed out that if it is
possible, the existence of an alternative route might make Armenia
realize how much they could lose by continuing to resist the link
going through its land.
