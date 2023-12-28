China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan Railway Construction Due In 2024 - Kyrgyz Official

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, December 28. The
commencement of the construction of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan
railway is anticipated in 2024, Deputy Director of the National
Investment Agency under the President of Kyrgyzstan, Zhalyn
Zheenaliev, said during a press conference, Trend reports.
He highlighted that alongside this development, the initiation
of projects for the modernization of the "Manas" airport and the
construction of a ring road in Uzgen is expected. Moreover, the
construction of a large-scale solar power station with a capacity
of 1.5 GW is also on the horizon.
"In total, if all the planned projects kick off in 2024, there's
a possibility of attracting investments ranging from $7 to $9
billion into Kyrgyzstan by 2026," he added.
The China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway, a planned 454-kilometer
rail line, is intended to connect China's and Uzbekistan's railways
through Kyrgyzstan's territory and further link up with the
European railway network through Turkmenistan, Iran, and
Türkiye.
According to information from Kyrgyzstan's Cabinet of Ministers,
technical and economic justification for the project was developed
with joint financing by the parties involved in the construction of
the railway. This justification was approved in June of the current
year. Currently, the parties are discussing optimal funding models
for railway construction.
