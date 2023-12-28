Ukrainian Air Defenses Destroy Seven Enemy Shaheds Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's air defense forces destroyed seven out of eight Shahed attack drones, which Russian troops launched at Ukraine on the night of December 27 to 28.

The Ukrainian Air Force said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

"Overnight into December 28, 2023, the Russian occupiers attacked [Ukraine] with eight Shahed unmanned aerial vehicles from the area of Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Russia," the post said.

Seven drones were shot down by fighter aircraft, anti-aircraft defense units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force and Defense Forces in the Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad and Zaporizhzhia regions.

